A topless man and three others are being hunted by police after items worth £3,000 were stolen from a shop.

Police have released images of three men | Hants police

Images of three of the men have been released following two reported shopliftings at Wickes, Manaton Way, in Hedge End.

During the incidents on Thursday 12 June and Saturday 14 June, it’s reported that £2,600 worth of DEWALT power tools and £400 worth of plumbing products were stolen.

The first man police are looking for is white aged around 20 years who was approximately 5ft 10ins tall who was wearing a blue baseball cap, Scruffs gilet, khaki shorts, grey long-sleeved top and black trousers.

The second man was white aged in his 20s, approximately 5ft 10ins tall with a beard who was wearing a bright red baseball cap and Scruffs gilet.

The third man was white, aged about 50 years with a large build who was wearing a black baseball cap, Scruffs gilet, khaki shorts, and no clothing underneath the gilet.

The fourth man was white aged about 18 years who was approximately 5ft 10ins tall with dark brown hair who was wearing a Scruffs gilet and dark trousers.

“We believe the men in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us,” police said.

“Also, if you witnessed anything of the incidents, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.”

You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44250262789.