The Houses of Parliament. (Photo by Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

According to a story published in the Sunday Mirror, the anonymous Conservative politician allegedly spiked the drinks of two other MPs.

It comes amid a spate of so-called ‘Pestminster’ scandals in recent weeks.

This includes the news that a Tory MP has been arrested and told to stay away from Parliament following rape allegations, and the resignation of fellow Conservative Neil Parish after it emerged he had watched porn in the House of Commons.

At present, it is unclear whether the latest allegations are linked to any other claims of inappropriate behaviour in Westminster.

What do we know about the Tory under investigation?

Currently, there are very few details about the senior Tory MP at the heart of these latest sexual assault allegationsThe name of the male politician has not been publicly released, although it’s understood their identity is well-known in the House of Commons.

What we do know is that the allegations relate to attacks on four men using date rape drugs that were administered to victims through drinks.

According to the Mirror story, one Conservative MP awoke to find the attacker licking his nipples.

A male Labour politician was also abused after having been drugged - although sources close to him have played down the incident - while the flatmate of another Tory MP revealed a similar thing had happened to him.

The fourth male victim claimed he had rebuffed the attacker’s advances, but suspected his drink had been spiked.

The newspaper quoted a source who said: ‘The name of this alleged attacker is being spoken about openly among Conservative MPs.

‘If he is innocent, he should refer himself to police and our internal complaints procedure so allegations can be investigated to clear his name.’

An MP said: ‘No wonder he has been looking so dreadful recently with this hanging over him.’

It is understood some of the allegations first surfaced in 2017 when several other claims of sexual misconduct in Westminster came to the public’s attention.