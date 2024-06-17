Totton fatal collision: Police continue to appeal for witnesses after collision on A326 last week
The incident occurred on Thursday, June 13 around 3.16am and involved a lorry and a silver Peugeot 107 on the A326 near Totton. Despite the efforts of the emergency services a 51-year-old man from Christchurch, who was the car driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have now advised the Peugeot had cloned plates and had been stolen from Fordingbridge last year. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are renewing our appeal following a fatal collision in Totton.
“We are now able to share further information following our enquiries into this collision. The silver Peugeot has been confirmed to have been equipped with a cloned licence plate and the vehicle stolen from Fordingbridge Car Park, Round Hill, Fordingbridge, on 23 December 2023.
“We also believe that a second vehicle may have been in the area at the time of the collision, with the occupants being potential witnesses, but left before police attended. If anyone has any information regarding ether of these vehicles, please call 101 quoting reference number 44240247966.”