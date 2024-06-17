Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a fatal collision in Hampshire last week which involved a stolen car.

The incident occurred on Thursday, June 13 around 3.16am and involved a lorry and a silver Peugeot 107 on the A326 near Totton. Despite the efforts of the emergency services a 51-year-old man from Christchurch, who was the car driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have now advised the Peugeot had cloned plates and had been stolen from Fordingbridge last year. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are renewing our appeal following a fatal collision in Totton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are now able to share further information following our enquiries into this collision. The silver Peugeot has been confirmed to have been equipped with a cloned licence plate and the vehicle stolen from Fordingbridge Car Park, Round Hill, Fordingbridge, on 23 December 2023.