Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has died in a serious crash between a car and a lorry which led to the closure of a busy road - and police are looking for witnesses.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal collision in Totton in the early hours of this morning (Thursday 13 June). As previously reported, the A326 - which links with the M27 - was closed this due to a serious crash involving a car and a lorry earlier today.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.16am to a report of a collision involving a lorry and a silver Peugeot 107 on the A326, at the junction with Monkton Lane. Emergency services attended but despite their best efforts the driver of the car, a 51-year-old man from Christchurch, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have been at the location today and the A326 was closed in both directions while enquiries were carried out, however it has now fully reopened. As part of our investigation we would like to hear from anyone who may have been passing through the area around 3.15am this morning and saw what happened or the moments leading up to it.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a silver Peugeot 107, registration ending JHZ, in the area in the early hours of this morning. We are specifically asking residents in the Totton and New Milton areas to please check any Ring Doorbell, dash cam or CCTV footage for any sightings of a vehicle matching this description.”