Man dies after A326 crash between lorry and car which shut major road near M27 - police witness appeal
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal collision in Totton in the early hours of this morning (Thursday 13 June). As previously reported, the A326 - which links with the M27 - was closed this due to a serious crash involving a car and a lorry earlier today.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.16am to a report of a collision involving a lorry and a silver Peugeot 107 on the A326, at the junction with Monkton Lane. Emergency services attended but despite their best efforts the driver of the car, a 51-year-old man from Christchurch, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed.
“We have been at the location today and the A326 was closed in both directions while enquiries were carried out, however it has now fully reopened. As part of our investigation we would like to hear from anyone who may have been passing through the area around 3.15am this morning and saw what happened or the moments leading up to it.
“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a silver Peugeot 107, registration ending JHZ, in the area in the early hours of this morning. We are specifically asking residents in the Totton and New Milton areas to please check any Ring Doorbell, dash cam or CCTV footage for any sightings of a vehicle matching this description.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44240247966. Alternatively, you can go online and submit information via www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.
