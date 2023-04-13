Here is the police picture of a fallen tree on the M27 causing a lane closure amid strong winds
This is the picture of a fallen tree on a busy stretch of the M27 yesterday afternoon amid a yellow weather warning for windy weather conditions.
Police closed lane one of the M27 westbound at junction four, where the road intersects with the M3, after a tree had fallen onto the road around 3pm. No one was injured.
READ NOW: Passengers disturbance on train
Officers were assisted by tree surgeons to remove the tree before the lane was cleared. Hampshire Roads Policing Unit, posting on social media, said: ‘Little bit wet and windy out.... Lane 1 was closed on the M27 at Jct 4 for a short while, whilst we cleared a fallen tree. Thanks to the very kind tree surgeons who assisted us.’
The lane closure followed rainy and windy weather across the region. Strong winds with gusts of 40-50 mph were forecast for the majority of Hampshire, reaching 60-70mph in coastal areas such as Portsmouth and Lee-on-the-Solent.