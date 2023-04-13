News you can trust since 1877
Here is the police picture of a fallen tree on the M27 causing a lane closure amid strong winds

This is the picture of a fallen tree on a busy stretch of the M27 yesterday afternoon amid a yellow weather warning for windy weather conditions.

By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Apr 2023, 08:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 08:25 BST

Police closed lane one of the M27 westbound at junction four, where the road intersects with the M3, after a tree had fallen onto the road around 3pm. No one was injured.

Officers were assisted by tree surgeons to remove the tree before the lane was cleared. Hampshire Roads Policing Unit, posting on social media, said: ‘Little bit wet and windy out.... Lane 1 was closed on the M27 at Jct 4 for a short while, whilst we cleared a fallen tree. Thanks to the very kind tree surgeons who assisted us.’

Fallen tree on the M27. Pic hants policeFallen tree on the M27. Pic hants police
The lane closure followed rainy and windy weather across the region. Strong winds with gusts of 40-50 mph were forecast for the majority of Hampshire, reaching 60-70mph in coastal areas such as Portsmouth and Lee-on-the-Solent.

A woman was left seriously injured by falling scaffolding in Fareham.

