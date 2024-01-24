Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Samantha Norris, 56, revelled in her shocking exposure to the girls over the course of two days in July last year, jurors heard.

The Sue Ryder charity shop worker, who is in the midst of gender transition, stared the girls "dead in the eye" as she groped herself in the window of her Euston Grove home in Ringwood in full view of the children, Southampton Crown Court heard. Jurors heard the defendant was sexually aroused by the children watching her - with the court told she was “loving the fact” they were looking.

Norris is accused of four counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and two counts of exposure where she "intentionally exposed her penis intending someone would see it and cause alarm or distress".

Judge Christopher Parker KC said: "Samantha Norris is in the course of gender transition and prefers to be referred to as she."

Charles Gabb, prosecuting, told the jury that Norris, who worked at a Sue Ryder charity shop in Ringwood, was naked by the window of her home in Ringwood when she was seen by the two girls on two days in a row.

He said: "The defendant, Miss Norris, now transitioning, she has a penis, was standing there fully naked, on the first day almost glorifying in that nudity over quite a period of time knowing the girls were there and drawing attention to herself.

"And the next day when she saw them again and she was naked, glorying in her nudity, almost posturing, definitely manipulating her penis with these two young girls being able to see all this. The Crown would suggest there was no attempt to cover up, no attempts of any modesty or propriety."

He said that one of the girls described the defendant "throwing her penis around" and added "both children could see her playing with her penis and knowing the children were watching. "It certainly caused alarm for these two children and an element of distress as well," he said.

Mr Gabb said that the defendant denied the charges but told police that she was a "naturist" and "enjoyed being naked in her own home" but denied the allegations made by the two children including "playing or manipulating her penis openly".

In a recorded police interview, one of the girls said that she and the other girl had seen the defendant through his window as she pulled down her trousers and added that she was still naked two hours later. She said: "He looked naked from where he stood in the window. He was still looking out the window two hours later."

The girl said that the defendant changed windows as she moved so she could "continue staring at us". She said: "I felt like really anxious," and added: "I felt a bit unsafe because he was trying to look at us at all times."

The girl said that the defendant was naked again the following day and added: "I shouted out: 'Can you please stop that? We are under-age,' but he carried on which made us very uncomfortable."

She added: "He had his penis in his hand and was throwing it around, I just walked away because I didn't want to see it, to be honest. It was like he was trying to make us watch."