Chocolate and alcohol thief jailed after hundreds of pounds worth of goods stolen in Gosport shoplifting spree
A chocolate and alcohol thief has been jailed after previously pleading guilty to shoplifting.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Aaron Cruickshank, 38, of no fixed abode, targeted several shops across Gosport - stealing hundreds of pounds worth of goods. He appeared in Portsmouth Crown Court for sentencing last Friday (January 19) after pleading guilty to several offences last month.
He initially stole £92 worth of goods from Co-op in Dartmouth Court on November 21. One Stop in Elson Lane was then targeted by Cruickshank. In total, £112.85 worth of food and goods, and £76.75 worth of chocolate, were swiped from the shelves on November 26.
Alcohol, totalling £84, was then stolen from Tesco in Alver Village Square on 29 November. Cruickshank's thieving continued as £45.94 worth of coffee was stolen from Farm Foods in Forton Road on December 6. Home Bargains in Brockhurst Road was then targeted eight days later - £63.92 worth of drinks were taken.
Gosport Police said Cruickshank was sentenced to five months in prison following the thefts.