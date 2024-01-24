Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aaron Cruickshank, 38, of no fixed abode, targeted several shops across Gosport - stealing hundreds of pounds worth of goods. He appeared in Portsmouth Crown Court for sentencing last Friday (January 19) after pleading guilty to several offences last month.

Aaron Cruickshank, 38, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to prison at Portsmouth Crown Court following a shoplifting spree in Gosport. Picture: César Moreno Huerta.

He initially stole £92 worth of goods from Co-op in Dartmouth Court on November 21. One Stop in Elson Lane was then targeted by Cruickshank. In total, £112.85 worth of food and goods, and £76.75 worth of chocolate, were swiped from the shelves on November 26.

Alcohol, totalling £84, was then stolen from Tesco in Alver Village Square on 29 November. Cruickshank's thieving continued as £45.94 worth of coffee was stolen from Farm Foods in Forton Road on December 6. Home Bargains in Brockhurst Road was then targeted eight days later - £63.92 worth of drinks were taken.