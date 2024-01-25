Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sue Ryder charity shop worker Samantha Norris, 56, was acquitted by a jury at Southampton Crown Court of the two charges of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child which were alleged to have taken place on July 27, 2023.

Euston Grove

The defendant was also cleared earlier in the trial of two further charges of engaging in sexual activity and two of indecent exposure. The prosecution had claimed that the defendant, who is in the process of gender transitioning, had “exposed her penis” deliberately to the two youngsters through the window of her flat.

But Norris, Euston Grove, Ringwood, told the court that she was a naturist who was “habitually naked” in her own home and the children could only have seen her naked if they had been “spying” on her. She also said that she had been the victim of abuse from youngsters in the town and she felt these girls had been “taunting” her.

After the jury returned its not guilty verdicts, Norris entered guilty pleas to three charges of making indecent images of children of categories A, B and C, one count of possessing prohibited images of children and a charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image depicting a person engaging in sexual activity with an animal.

Judge Christopher Parker KC adjourned the case for Norris, who worked at a Sue Ryder charity shop in Ringwood, to be sentenced for these charges on March 5. He ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared which would assess the defendant’s risk to the public and warned Norris that she faced a possible prison sentence.