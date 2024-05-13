Travellers at Daedalus site, Jubilee Park, have now left - Fareham Borough Council confirms
and live on Freeview channel 276
Around 14 vehicles, including eight caravans, gained entry to Fareham Borough Council’s Daedalus site at Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Park on Friday, May 10. However, having been given a notice to leave by the police, the council have confirmed that they have left the site today (May 13). The travellers had damaged the entry barrier to the site which the council will now assess.
Cllr Joanne Burton, Executive Member for Health and Public Protection at Fareham Borough Council, said: “I am delighted that our enforcement officers were able to work so quickly and efficiently with the police and legal services to ensure that the travellers were moved on so quickly. We will now look to address the damage caused and clear the site of any waste that has been illegally discarded and apologise to residents for any inconvenience.”
Fareham police had confirmed via Facebook this morning that the travellers were served a notice to leave under Section 61 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994. After being served the notice it is a criminal offence not to leave the site and take the any property or vehicles they have with them.
Further information on the law regarding travellers can be found on the Fareham Borough Council website.