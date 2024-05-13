Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of travellers have left a Lee-on-the-Solent park after being given notice by the police.

Around 14 vehicles, including eight caravans, gained entry to Fareham Borough Council’s Daedalus site at Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Park on Friday, May 10. However, having been given a notice to leave by the police, the council have confirmed that they have left the site today (May 13). The travellers had damaged the entry barrier to the site which the council will now assess.

Fareham police had confirmed via Facebook this morning that the travellers were served a notice to leave under Section 61 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994. After being served the notice it is a criminal offence not to leave the site and take the any property or vehicles they have with them.