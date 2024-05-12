Travellers pitch camp near Solent Airport Daedalus in Lee-on-the-Solent as council order them to leave
and live on Freeview channel 276
The group entered Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Park, near Solent Airport Daedalus, on Friday evening. Councillor Joanne Burton, Conservative for Sarisbury & Whiteley ward, reported on Facebook that she has contacted police.
Officers attended to inspect the scene. Cllr Burton said six caravans and 11 vehicles - with 30 people in total - are on the site. She reports the height restriction barrier retaining bolt was cut by the travellers to get into the park.
An order has been made by Fareham Borough Council for them to leave, as the local authority owns the land. “A letter to quit was served at 10am,” Cllr Burton said. “Fareham Borough Council will on Monday progress the matter to the County Court to gain possession of the land which I hear many members of the public feel this incursion is preventing them from using.
“I have asked the police to use their powers to evict immediately and am awaiting an update on that. The police are aware of the means used to gain entry. The travellers apparently claim to be here for the Wickham Horse Fair.”
The letter issued by the local authority said the travellers entered the park “unlawfully” and they are “trespassing” on the land. They have been asked to leave will all their belongings. Joanne Burton have been approached for further details.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said they received a report about the travellers at 5.30pm on May 10. “We have liaised with the landowner and have conducted visits to the site,” he added. “No other incidents have been reported to us.”