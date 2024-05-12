Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Travellers have entered a recreation park near an airfield and pitched camp.

The group entered Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Park, near Solent Airport Daedalus, on Friday evening. Councillor Joanne Burton, Conservative for Sarisbury & Whiteley ward, reported on Facebook that she has contacted police.

Officers attended to inspect the scene. Cllr Burton said six caravans and 11 vehicles - with 30 people in total - are on the site. She reports the height restriction barrier retaining bolt was cut by the travellers to get into the park.

The travellers entered Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Park, near Solent Airport Daedalus. Picture: Google Street View

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conservative Joanne Burton, of Sarisbury & Whiteley ward. Picture: Noni Needs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An order has been made by Fareham Borough Council for them to leave, as the local authority owns the land. “A letter to quit was served at 10am,” Cllr Burton said. “Fareham Borough Council will on Monday progress the matter to the County Court to gain possession of the land which I hear many members of the public feel this incursion is preventing them from using.

“I have asked the police to use their powers to evict immediately and am awaiting an update on that. The police are aware of the means used to gain entry. The travellers apparently claim to be here for the Wickham Horse Fair.”

The letter issued by the local authority said the travellers entered the park “unlawfully” and they are “trespassing” on the land. They have been asked to leave will all their belongings. Joanne Burton have been approached for further details.