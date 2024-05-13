Travellers spotted on Jubilee Park site at Daedalus ordered to leave
The travellers were spotted at the Jubilee Park at Daedalus, Fareham, and the council, along with the police, have been working together to ‘assess the situation’. Fareham police took to Facebook this morning to issue an update about the situation and they have confirmed that the travellers are to leave the site by 11am today.
The Facebook post said: “We are aware that a group from the travelling community have set up camp at the jubilee Park site at Daedalus. In partnership with the local council we have been assessing the situation over the weekend, ensuring we take into consideration the needs of both communities.
“I can confirm that we have now served a notice under Section 61 of the criminal justice & public order act requesting they leave the site by 11am this morning. Police will be carrying reassurance patrols throughout the day. “