A group of travellers, which have set up in Fareham, have been issued a notice to leave the site.

The travellers were spotted at the Jubilee Park at Daedalus, Fareham, and the council, along with the police, have been working together to ‘assess the situation’. Fareham police took to Facebook this morning to issue an update about the situation and they have confirmed that the travellers are to leave the site by 11am today.

The Facebook post said: “We are aware that a group from the travelling community have set up camp at the jubilee Park site at Daedalus. In partnership with the local council we have been assessing the situation over the weekend, ensuring we take into consideration the needs of both communities.

