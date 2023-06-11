The incident, which took place at about 10pm yesterday evening outside Fareham Railway Station, saw three young adults robbed by a group of people of similar age.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Contsabulary spokesperson said: ‘At approximately 10pm an 18-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were approached at the underpass entrance next to Fareham Railway Station by two males and a female.

The robbery took place near to Fareham Train Station.

‘The group demanded money and phones, assaulting the 18-year-old man and 19-year-old man. The 19-year-old sustained minor injuries to his face and knees and the 18-year-old sustained minor injuries to his face and head. A black iPhone 13 Pro Max was taken during the incident.’

‘Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened. Perhaps you were driving through the area and have dash cam footage of the incident or those involved that may assist our enquiries.’

The first male is described as: Aged between 17 and 18-years-old. approximately 5ft 10ins to 5ft 11ins tall and of skinny build. He was wearing a black balaclava, a red short-sleeved Hoodrich t-shirt and dark trousers.The second male is described as: Aged between 17 and 18-years old, approximately 5ft9ins to 5ft 10ins tall, white, of skinny build with dark brown curly hair with shaved sides.

He was wearing a light blue ‘Champion’ t-shirt and dark trousers and possibly carrying a rucksack. The female suspect is described as: Aged between 16 and 17-years-old, approximately 5ft 4ins tall, white and had long hair. She was wearing a red long sleeve bodysuit, dark trousers and may have been holding a bag and wearing a puffer jacket.

