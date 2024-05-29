Travellers on Southsea Common: Portsmouth City Council confirm they have all left
The travellers were spotted on Southsea Common, close to the D-Day 80 set up area, in the early afternoon of Wednesday, May 29. The News has now received confirmation that the group have now moved on with the majority leaving the city.
A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson confirmed that the police attended the common and the group left before setting up in St James’ Park, where once again they were asked to move along by the police. At this time only one vehicle remains on St James’ Park with the remainder believed to have left the city.
This is one of a number incidents recently, with the Daedalus site in Lee on the Solent affected twice in the past two weeks.