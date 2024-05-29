Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of travellers who set up in Southsea have now left the city according to the council.

The travellers were spotted on Southsea Common, close to the D-Day 80 set up area, in the early afternoon of Wednesday, May 29. The News has now received confirmation that the group have now moved on with the majority leaving the city.

A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson confirmed that the police attended the common and the group left before setting up in St James’ Park, where once again they were asked to move along by the police. At this time only one vehicle remains on St James’ Park with the remainder believed to have left the city.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...