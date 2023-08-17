The local, who does not want to be named, told The News that damage and the clean-up operation to Wecock Recreation Ground will now “probably cost thousands of pounds” to Havant Borough council, rather than what would have been a modest sum to replace posts made loose by youngsters that surrounded the new play area.

Wecock Recreation Ground. Pic Google

Travellers arrived at the location on Tuesday night with around 10 caravans, cars, pick-up trucks and other vehicles swamping the location – with four-by-fours seen “skidding and going around the play area”. Litter has also been seen in the “churned-up” area with other posts and barriers removed.

The council, in a response to the resident seen by The News, said it is taking action. But the resident said the whole incident was avoidable and will now cost tax-payers. “It annoys me because they could have stopped this if they had listened. It will now probably cost thousands of pounds rather than just £1,000 for a few posts,” he said.

“I told Havant Borough Council about three months ago and they said it was nothing to do with them.”

The email from the council representative to the resident read: “We share your frustration regarding the incursion by the travelling community at Wecock Open Space. Colleagues are taking the necessary steps to take legal action to evict them as soon as possible.

“I have checked with the land team and the missing defence posts at this site were replaced. Unfortunately some posts plus the barrier were removed by the travellers in order to access the site. The council has improved defences at many sites in the borough, but the sad fact of the matter is that if a group is determined enough and has the right equipment, these can be overcome with criminal damage.

“This is something that we keep under review and continues to be a matter of importance to the council.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Havant Borough Council to seek a suitable resolution.”