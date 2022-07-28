The Gurney Fund's Chris McNicol has retired from her post as fund manager.

The Gurney Fund offers financial and emotional aid to the children of police officers who have died, or been medically retired from service.

Chris McNicol

Hampshire Police Federation posted on social media: ‘Congratulations to Chris on her retirement from this wonderful charity and thanks for her many years of service to the families of police officers.’

Chris said: ‘A big thank you to everyone for the lovely cards and e-mails wishing me well in retirement.

‘My time with The Gurney Fund has been extraordinary in no small part due to local representatives who refer families to us and officers who subscribe, donate and fundraise.’

She also thanked fund officers and trustees and volunteers.