Caring Portsmouth mum-of-two Alex Britton, 28, of Fifth Avenue, Cosham, was killed in the horrific incident on the A303 near Andover on August 25.

Two Southampton drivers had come to her aid before the crash. Tina Ince, 58, and 30-year-old recovery worker Tom Watson – who worked out of the Portsmouth depot of RD Avery Ltd – died in the incident.

Alex’s fiance Aaron Law, 27, paid told The News his partner – the mother of his two children Payton and Ava – was his everything.

Tina Ince and Portsmouth recovery worker Tom Watson died in a crash on the A303 in separate vehicles. Picture: Hampshire police

A statement from her family added: ‘Our heartfelt sympathies go to the families of the two kind drivers who tried to help her on the A303, who also lost their lives. Words aren’t enough.’

Police arrested a 38-year-old lorry driver on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs and causing death by dangerous driving.

Tina’s family paid tribute to her saying she was ‘one of a kind’.

A statement said: ‘Tina was a kind and generous person with a heart of gold.

‘She lived as she died: helping people.

‘Words do not begin to describe how much she will be missed by those who knew her.

‘She was strong, hardworking, and truly one of a kind.’

Tom’s family said: ‘Our lovely Tom was a kind-hearted, generous man who loved to help people and do anything for his family.

‘We are absolutely devastated that he has been taken from us. He was everything to his loving parents, wife and the rest of his family.

‘He loved his friends, many of whom are like part of the family.

‘He also loved his job as a recovery driver. His best friend also worked in the industry and you couldn’t stop them talking about it when they were together.’

Officers still want to hear from witnesses. Call 101 quoting 44210338980.

