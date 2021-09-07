Devastated Aaron Law told The News his talented fiancee Alex Britton, who died in a crash after breaking down on her way to work, doted on their two girls, Payton and Ava.

Telling three-year-old Payton that her mum had died was among the ‘hardest things I’ve done in my life,’ Cosham-based Aaron said.

Speaking days after his fiancee’s death in a four-vehicle crash near Andover on August 25, Aaron said she was an ‘amazing woman’ who would not be forgotten.

The fiance of Alex Britton - Aaron Law and the couple's daughters Ava, 18 months, and Payton, three. Mum-of-two Alex, 28, died in a horrific crash on August 25 near Andover while on her way to work.

Little Payton and Ava, 18 months, are reminded of their mum each day - and are surrounded by photos.

Aaron said: ‘They’re never ever, ever, going to forget their mum.

‘They’ve got pictures everywhere of her. We talk about her. When Payton does something that reminds us of her we make sure we tell her.

‘We’re adamant that they’re never ever going to forget her. Unfortunately for Ava, she isn’t going to remember.

‘We just have to do everything we can to let her know her mother was there for her every second of every day.’

He added: ‘Payton knows, she’s understood a lot better than any of us thought she would.

‘When I told her, that was probably one of the hardest things I’ve done in my life.

‘She’s still telling people about it, being a young girl.’

The Portsmouth couple were due to be married at Clock Barn in Whitchurch in 2019 but delayed this until February next year when Covid struck.

‘We wanted that special day for her because she never wanted anything else - I just wanted to give her that day,’ Aaron said.

‘We kept postponing for that day, we didn’t just want to settle for having 12 people or whatever it was.

‘Unfortunately we didn’t get to get married.’

She worked as a ceremony manager for Marston Events in Andover, running graduation ceremonies at universities and was on her way to work the day of the crash.

‘She was caring to the point where she would feel pain for people she didn’t know,’ Aaron said.

‘On the flip side to that, she would never worry about herself, she was more worried about her family and that everybody else was okay.

‘She wasn’t one for buying herself new things, doting on herself, make up, or anything like that.

‘She purely cared about her family and her family’s needs.

‘She was really beautiful inside and out. She was amazing with (the children) - my three-and-a-half-year-old’s so advanced, that’s all thanks to Alex.’

A passionate dancer, Alex held a Master’s degree in drama and performance from the University of Portsmouth, where she earned her undergraduate degree having studied dance at Portsmouth College.

The former City of Portsmouth Girls' School pupil had a successful career at Marston Events but was soon to undergo teacher training with Aaron leaving work to stay home with the children.

Aaron said he is being supported by family and friends, along with her employer.

The company set up a fundraising page with around 100 people raising more than £2,500 in her memory so far.

Aaron and Alex had just moved into a two-bed home in Cosham two months ago, but is now in Somers Town with his mum before returning to Southsea.

The couple had met around 12 years ago on Southsea Common when they were both there with separate groups.

Aaron had gone to say hello to a person he knew in Alex’s group. He said: ‘I went over to see one of my friends and it was an instant thing.

‘I was 15 at the time, and Alex was 16. It was instant.

‘She had stunning blue eyes, she was very different to every other girl I’d ever known, very different, innocent and pure.

‘She changed my life. I was on a downward track when I first met Alex, and I if it wasn’t for her I would be in prison or not here - she completely changed my life.’

Police investigating the crash that claimed Alex’s life have arrested a 38-year-old lorry driver who is under investigation.

Recovery worker Tom Watson, 30, from Southampton, was killed in the crash while on duty operating out of the Portsmouth depot of specialist roadside recovery firm RD Avery Ltd.

Tina Ince, 58, from Southampton, also died after also coming to Alex’s aid

The crash involved a Vauxhall Astra driven by Alex, a Mercedes food delivery van driven by Ms Ince, a DAF recovery truck used by Mr Watson, and a lorry. All three who died were pronounced dead at the scene.

