The family of a ‘truly beautiful’ mother have paid tribute to their loved one after her body was found at a property in Portchester.

Officers were called to Frobisher Grove, in Portchester, at 11.58am on Monday, October 20, following a report that 58-year-old Alison Luker had died, sparking an investigation.

A 43-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of murder and for unlawful act manslaughter, and he has been released on bail until January 18.

Tributes have been paid to Alison Luker following her death at an address in Frobisher Grove, Fareham. | Hampshire Police

Her family, who are being supported by specially trained officers, have shared the following tribute to Alison: “Our Alison was deeply loved by all who knew her and had friends scattered across the world.

“She embraced life with an open heart — adventurous, compassionate, kind, and truly beautiful inside and out. She found joy in exploring new places, dancing with a glass of bubbles in hand, and celebrating every moment.

“But above all, she adored her daughters and young granddaughters. They were the light of her life and losing her so suddenly and tragically has left a hole in our hearts that can never be filled.”

The family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time while the police investigation into Alison’s death continues.