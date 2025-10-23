A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died at a property in Fareham earlier this week.

The 43-year-old man from Fareham was arrested after police were called to an address in Frobisher Grove on Monday, October 20 at 11.58am after a woman in her 50s had died.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed of the death and are being supported by specially trained officers. Police have advised they are still working to establish the exact circumstances of the death with the man being released on bail until January 18.

Detective Superintendent Ross Toms said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation as we work to establish the exact circumstances that led to this woman’s death.

“I want to thank the local residents for their understanding while officers carried out enquiries at the address. There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area so if any residents have concerns, please speak to them.

“We would like to speak to anyone with information about the circumstances that led to this woman’s death. If any neighbours or friends have any information that may be relevant to our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 44250474750.”