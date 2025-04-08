Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a ‘good, kind boy’ who died after being stabbed near a pier.

Metodi Petrov Ivanov sustained fatal stab wounds in an attack close to Bognor Pier, in The Esplanade, at around 9.40pm on Friday 4 April.

Officers responded to the scene of the attack and the 20-year-old, who lived in the town, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

He died from his injuries in the early hours of Saturday, April 5 and a 31-year-old was arrested at his address in nearby Devonshire Road on Saturday, April 5 on suspicion of murder and transported to custody.

"We are devastated at the loss of our beloved Metodi. He was a good, kind boy who had a bright future ahead of him.

“He was good to everyone and liked by people of all nationalities, and he was particularly caring with all of his nieces, nephews and family.

“We cannot believe what has happened and Metodi will be dearly missed by all who knew him.”

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at an initial hearing at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (April 8).

Sussex Police Superintendent, Imran Asghar, said: “Our focus remains on establishing exactly how and why this tragic incident occurred, and we are committed to seeking justice for Metodi’s family and friends.

“The public can expect to see a police presence in the area as our enquiries continue, and I’d like to reassure the community that a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with this matter, and a knife seized.

“We’re still urging anyone who saw what happened or captured anything on camera to please come forward.

“You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Rudgwick. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .”