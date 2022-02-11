Emergency services rushed to Roman Road, Basingstoke, at the junction for Roman Way, at around 6.53pm on Saturday, January 8, following a collision involving a blue Ford Focus and a Honda Civic.

Four people suffered injuries in the collision and were taken to hospital.

Reid Ben Lewis Logue. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary/ Family handout

Reid Ben Lewis Logue, 23, of Tiverton Road, Basingstoke, was pronounced dead a week later.

His family have been supported by specialist officers.

Paying tribute to him, they said: ‘Reid was the most loving, caring and funniest son and brother.

‘Reid will be dearly missed by all wider family and friends. He had an infectious smile, an incredible personality and a heart of gold.

‘We are absolutely heartbroken that our beautiful boy has been taken so early, we love you forever and always Reidy boy x.’

Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Anyone who has information, who has not spoken with officers already, should call 101, quoting the reference 44220009403.

