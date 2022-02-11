Tributes to 'most loving son' who died after two car crash in Basingstoke

TRIBUTES have been paid to a ‘most loving son’ who died after a crash in Hampshire

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 11th February 2022, 3:51 pm

Emergency services rushed to Roman Road, Basingstoke, at the junction for Roman Way, at around 6.53pm on Saturday, January 8, following a collision involving a blue Ford Focus and a Honda Civic.

Four people suffered injuries in the collision and were taken to hospital.

Read More

Read More
Royal Navy officer from Fareham secretly filmed himself having sex with a collea...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Reid Ben Lewis Logue. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary/ Family handout

Reid Ben Lewis Logue, 23, of Tiverton Road, Basingstoke, was pronounced dead a week later.

His family have been supported by specialist officers.

Paying tribute to him, they said: ‘Reid was the most loving, caring and funniest son and brother.

SEE ALSO: Havant man charged after Southampton fan assaulted at train station

‘Reid will be dearly missed by all wider family and friends. He had an infectious smile, an incredible personality and a heart of gold.

‘We are absolutely heartbroken that our beautiful boy has been taken so early, we love you forever and always Reidy boy x.’

Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Anyone who has information, who has not spoken with officers already, should call 101, quoting the reference 44220009403.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.