Trophies and silverware stolen by ruthless burglars from Petersfield Golf Club

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Jun 2025, 13:05 BST
Trophies and silverware were stolen by ruthless burglars from a golf club.

Police are hunting the assailants after the incident at Petersfield Golf Club, Tankerdale Lane, between 7pm and 11pm on Monday 23 June. Entry was forced to the front of the premises and trophies and other silverware stolen from a glass cabinet inside.

Hampshire police have launched an appeal with a spokesperson saying: “Did you witness anything of the burglary? Do you have any footage, including doorbell camera, CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam, which may assist us in our investigation? Do you know of anyone trying to sell trophies and silverware?

“If you can help with any of the above questions, or have any other information which may assist in our investigation, please call 101 and quote incident number 44250272240.”

You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, below;

How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website:

Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously | Crimestoppers

