Young girls who witnessed a “scary” stabbing on a boy have been left “totally traumatised” as residents remain on high alert following the attack by a park and nursery.

Clarkes Road

Three boys are currently on the run after two teenagers, aged 19 and 17, were stabbed and bitten respectively at Kingston Park, next to Clarkes Road in Fratton on Tuesday around 7pm, as previously reported.

A social media video showed the stab victim with a reported zombie knife wedged into his arm before he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The police hunt for the perpetrators has now entered the third day as residents speak out on fears for their children in the area, as well as those who witnessed it. One local said the “poor young girls who witnessed (the attack) are totally traumatised”.

This follows the account of another eyewitness who said they were “still in shock” at the attack and said: “I saw one guy have the zombie (knife) through his arm. (I) did not see the attacker but I will never forget seeing that through his arm. Hope he and the other guy makes a full recovery.”

Clarkes Road following a knife incident. Picture on Wednesday 25th June 2025. Picture: Habibur Rahman

One parent, speaking of her concerns, said the incident was “awful” especially with it “by a park and nursery”. She added: “You tell your kids to be home before dark so they are safe and now it’s a worry in daylight on a main road.”

Jacob Short, community campaigner, said: “The residents couldn’t be more right; this is horrible to see and how are kids getting hold of knives like this? That’s not a kitchen knife they could have just snuck out the house. I’ve seen the video too and it’s awful. Scary to see.

“I’ve had many residents contact me since this incident, some worried about loved ones they couldn’t get hold of, some not wanting their kids to go out anymore, some asking where our local police team are prior to these incidents.”

Another person added: “It could have been so much worse. At least it was their arm and not their body. Still shocking. Hope both are alright.”

Area of Kingston Park, following a knife incident. Picture on Wednesday 25th June 2025. View of Clarkes Road. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A police statement on Wednesday said: “A 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he had been stabbed in the arm with a knife. He remains in hospital for treatment. His condition is described as stable and is not life threatening. A 17-year-old boy was bitten on the arm and has received treatment.

“They were involved in an altercation with three other teenagers who they are believed to have known. Enquiries are ongoing to locate all parties thought to have been involved.

“Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be regularly patrolling the area today. Anyone with any concerns can speak to one of these uniformed officers.

“If you saw what happened or have information that could assist our investigation please call 101 quoting 44250278923.”