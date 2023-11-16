A “dark and twisted” true crime and serial-killer obsessed woman who stabbed her partner to death in her Leigh Park home has been centre stage this week after airing on Sky TV’s Killer in my Village series.

The horrific tale of Shaye Groves stabbing on-off boyfriend Frankie Fitzgerald to death in a jealous frenzied attack while he slept in July last year was broadcast on Sky’s True Crime channel on Tuesday and can now be watched on-demand.

The News article after Shaye Groves was found guilty

Groves stabbed helpless Frankie in the neck and chest 22 times with a Celtic dagger in a jealous rage after mistakenly believing he had become romantically involved with a teenager who had been sending him messages.

True crime and serial-killer fanatic Groves now joins the pantheon of murderers she idolised with the documentary, though she may not be able to watch it for 23 years after being sentenced for that as a minimum period in February at Winchester Crown Court – smirking after the verdict was delivered.

The true crime documentary features The News, which covered the story extensively from the day of the murder through to the trial’s conclusion. The documentary covers Groves and Frankie’s “toxic” relationship and lust for “knife play” sex and BDSM. A detective from Hampshire police features along with prosecutor in the trial Steven Perian KC and Frankie’s sister, who speaks of the family’s heartbreak at the prospect of never seeing her brother again and the devastating moment the family received the news of his death.

It covers Groves’ attempt to get away with murder by cleaning her room in Botley Drive afterwards, making up a “false alibi” that Frankie had left her and tried to enlist the help of a friend to whom she showed a video of his dead body and the crime scene.

The murder investigation scene in Botley Drive, Leigh Park on July 17, 2022. Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

Her bare-faced lies and loss of credibility were also highlighted as she changed her story during the trial claiming Frankie was awake, had attacked her and that she had acted in self defence.

She smiled as she was convicted by the jury who dismissed her version of events. Groves, who described herself as “dark and twisted”, was jailed for a minimum term of 23 years following a five-week trial at Winchester Crown Court.

Images from inside her bedroom where she had knives, axes, gangster books, a coffin bookcase and a BB gun in her drawer are shown in the documentary. On her walls she had framed pictures of serial killers crying blood including Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, Moors Murderer Myra Hindley and Rose West – who was also jailed at Winchester Crown Court in 1995.