Over 7,000 rounds - including 5.56mm and 9mm types - have been swiped from military stores between 2017 and 2023. Data published by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on the parliament website also showed that a TV was stolen from HMNB Portsmouth - as well as five ancillary items and £20 cash in separate incidents. Information was published for incidents as far back as 2015.

Data from the Ministry of Defence shows that a fridge was stolen from HMS Collingwood. A TV was also swiped from HMNB Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Sarah Jones, Labour MP for Croydon Central, submitted a written question to defence minister Andrew Murrison in parliament; asking how much military equipment of each equipment type has been lost or stolen. Mr Murrison said: "The security of ammunition is taken very seriously within the Ministry of Defence (MOD), and we have robust procedures in place to deter and prevent loss and theft.

"Given the frequency and dynamic nature of military training, exercises and operations it is very difficult to mitigate against all risk of loss. When losses of ammunition are identified, a search will be conducted, and the loss is reported upwards." The MoD has released information following previous freedom of information (FOI) requests made to the government body. Figures are provided for 5.56mm, 7.62mm, 9mm, 4.6mm, 12.7mm, and .22 calibre rounds.