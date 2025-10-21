Two 11-year-old girls followed by unknown man on way to school in Gosport, prompting police appeal for information
The police are appealing for information after two 11-year-old girls were followed by a man, who also tried speaking to them, in Wych Lane, Gosport, on Thursday, October 16.
The incident happened at approximately 8.15am and the two girls reported what happened when they arrived at school. They were unharmed but enquiries are ongoing and the police have been liaising with the school.
The man has been described as white, between 50 and 60-years-old, approximately 5’8” with short grey hair in a mohawk style. It was reported he was wearing a white knitted jumper and light-coloured trousers.
If you have any information which may assist the police investigation, including dash cam, doorbell camera, or CCTV footage from the area, please call 101, quoting incident number 44250468571.