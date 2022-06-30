Police officers investigating drugs supply arrested the two Isle of Wight men after spotting a vehicle of interest heading into Hampshire via the A3 at 9.30pm on June 28.

The vehicle was stopped on St George’s Road, Portsmouth, but on spotting officers, a passenger left the vehicle and ran towards the Millennium Walkway at Gunwharf Quays.

He discarded a rucksack into the water as officers detained him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

The rucksack was recovered and found to contain suspected Class A drugs.

The man, a 27-year-old from Shanklin, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

A second man, a 44-year-old from Cowes, was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

Both remain in police custody at the current time.

In a Facebook post, Portsmouth police said: ‘We encourage people to please continue to report suspicious behaviours and suspected drug dealing in your neighbourhood, as the information you provide helps us develop the bigger picture which leads us to take action and remove drugs from the streets.

‘Report suspicious activity via 101 or online at https://orlo.uk/7W1pn.’