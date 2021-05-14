Police on patrol in and around Nessus Street after a dispersal order was made

As reported, beleaguered residents have complained about menacing anti-social behaviour with vandalism and intimidation and even assaults to locals in and around Nessus Street, Buckland.

With more than 100 reports to police over the past year, residents described the ‘feral youths’ as ‘ruling the roost’ and ‘untouchable’ as they lay siege to the area.

Police slapped a disperal order onto the location from Monday April 26 for four days – helping to curb trouble. But following that, a resident said the youths would see the force’s move as a provocation and ‘challenge to their ownership’ of the streets.

The dispersal order in and around Nessus Street

Now police have said they are ‘increasing patrols’ following the latest incident in the area as they weigh up their next move.

It followed an attack about 8pm on Monday when officers were called to attend an incident in the underpass connecting Nessus Street and Grafton Street.

‘A man in his late teens was approached by a group of boys who then assaulted him, leaving him with minor injuries to his face,’ a police spokeswoman said. ‘Enquiries into this incident are ongoing.’

A 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm and has been released from custody on conditional police bail.

A 14-year-old boy, also from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He remains in police custody.

The spokeswoman added: ‘We know that residents are concerned about ongoing anti-social behaviour in and around Nessus Street and we’re continuing to work hard on tackling these issues.

‘Dispersal orders are just one of the tools available to us and we will regularly review the situation and implement these orders if deemed necessary.

‘Our officers are continuing their increased patrols in the area, engaging with residents within affected communities.

‘We urge residents to keep reporting any incidents to us and would ask them to come and speak to one of our patrolling officers if they have any concerns.’

