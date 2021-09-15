The Coach and Horses pub in Hilsea where the man was robbed. Photo: Google.

The incident took place in London Road, Hilsea, on Monday evening.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was travelling down the road with his electric bike when two boys approached him near the Coach and Horses pub at 9.55pm

The pair of thugs then assaulted the man before stealing his bike and fleeing the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stolen bike (pictured) is described as a Giant Reign e-bike E+1 Pro in orange and red.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the attack.

Police have now launched an appeal to find the pair of assailants.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard what happened. Perhaps you have dash cam footage of the area around the time of the incident or saw two boys cycling away from the scene?

We would like to speak to two boys in particular, seen in the area at the time, in connection with this incident.’

The first boy is described as being 16 years old, 5ft 6ins tall, white and of slim build. He was wearing all black clothing.

The second attack is also described as being 16 years old and 5ft 6ins tall. However, he was black and slim, and wearing a white hooded top, dark trousers, black trainers and a dark-coloured snood.

The stolen bike was a Giant Reign e-bike E+1 Pro in orange and red.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44210368470 or go online and submit information via this link: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron