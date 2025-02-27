Two car wheels stolen from front garden in Hampshire - police launch appeal

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 11:49 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 11:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two cars wheels have been stolen from a front garden - police launch CCTV appeal.

Just before 1pm on Wednesday, January 29, two car wheels were stolen from the front garden of an address on Portsmouth Road, Woolston.

Two car wheels were stolen from the front garden of an address on Portsmouth Road, Woolston.Two car wheels were stolen from the front garden of an address on Portsmouth Road, Woolston.
Two car wheels were stolen from the front garden of an address on Portsmouth Road, Woolston. | Hampshire Police

The wheels have since been recovered after it was discovered a man had unsuccessfully attempted to sell these at a scrapyard in nearby Ashley Crescent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of police enquiries they have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to this incident.

If anyone knows who this man is, or has any information about this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44250042878.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshireSouthamptonPolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice