Two car wheels stolen from front garden in Hampshire - police launch appeal
Two cars wheels have been stolen from a front garden - police launch CCTV appeal.
Just before 1pm on Wednesday, January 29, two car wheels were stolen from the front garden of an address on Portsmouth Road, Woolston.
The wheels have since been recovered after it was discovered a man had unsuccessfully attempted to sell these at a scrapyard in nearby Ashley Crescent.
As part of police enquiries they have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to this incident.
If anyone knows who this man is, or has any information about this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44250042878.