Two cars wheels have been stolen from a front garden - police launch CCTV appeal.

Just before 1pm on Wednesday, January 29, two car wheels were stolen from the front garden of an address on Portsmouth Road, Woolston.

The wheels have since been recovered after it was discovered a man had unsuccessfully attempted to sell these at a scrapyard in nearby Ashley Crescent.

If anyone knows who this man is, or has any information about this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44250042878.