Abdullah Omar, 33, of Mountfield Road, London, was found guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court of being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

These offences took place in the Bognor area, and was sentenced to eight years in prison on March 24.

Omar had held a significant role in running the ‘Henry’ drug line into Bognor from London.

Police say his offending proves he is a serial drug dealer.

Omar had only been released from prison on licence in May 2019 – released halfway through an 11-year sentence for similar offences.

Hazret Avdyli was also sentenced in relation to County Line drug dealing.

The 26-year-old, from Eltham Green Road, London, was arrested last October on the balcony of a flat he had been visiting in Littlehampton.

Avdyli was trying to evade officers, and was caught with the 'deal line' phone, known as the 'Joey' line, found at his feet without a SIM card.

Video footage shows officers from Sussex Police’s Specialist Enforcement Unit storming a flat and finding Avdyli feigning bemusement.

Avdyli pleaded guilty to several offences in February, and was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on March 23.

He was imprisoned for being concerned in the supply of both crack cocaine and heroin in the Littlehampton area from London last year.

Detective Inspector Alan Pack, head of the West Sussex Community Investigation Team said: ‘Both these sentencings resulted from close co-operation between ourselves and colleagues in the Metropolitan Police and Surrey Police, with support from our own colleagues in the Sussex Police Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU).

Co-ordinated police activity against dealers has increased over the past two years.

Operation Centurion is a collaboration between Sussex Police and the Metropolitan Police in London to target and prosecute County Lines offenders.

They contributed to more than 140 lines being disrupted, and to arrests of more than 260 individuals across both counties, by analysing mobile phone data used in the transactions for Class A drugs.

Det Insp Pack added: ‘County Line drug dealing continues to be a threat across Sussex. The force's primary concern remains the exploitation and trafficking of vulnerable adults and children and we continue to put dealers under more pressure every month.’

