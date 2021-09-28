Yesterday evening, an 18-year-old Gosport male was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage following an incident in the Bridgemary area.

A 52-year-old Gosport male was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting two police officers. Police reported that both officers are ‘thankfully okay’.

Fareham officers assisted the Gosport neighbourhood policing team and response team with the two arrests.

In a Facebook post, Fareham police said: ‘A big thank you to the members of the public who pointed us in the right direction of the suspect.’

