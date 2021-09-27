Portsmouth park and ride at Tipner closed after travellers move onto site

Travellers pictured at Portsmouth's park and ride site in Tipner.

Around 10 vehicles were on site on Friday when The News revealed Portsmouth City Council had started court proceedings to move them on.

But today the council said it had been forced to shut the key transport hub.

A statement said: ‘The park and ride has been closed due to operational difficulties caused by the presence of travellers on the site.

‘The eviction notice will go to court on Tuesday.

‘As soon as it is safe to do so, we will reopen the site and recommence the usual park and ride services.

‘Thank you for bearing with us, and we apologise for any inconvenience.’

It’s understood it is the first time travellers have used the park and ride in this way.

Magistrates are due to hear a bid to move them on at a hearing on Tuesday.

Travellers often move before courts make orders forcing them to do so.

