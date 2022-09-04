News you can trust since 1877
Two London men remanded in custody over county lines heroin and cocaine drug charges

TWO men from London have been charged with drugs offences relating to a suspected county line operating from London into Hampshire.

By Steve Deeks
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 1:26 pm

Emilo Smith, 25, of Kilburn Lane, and Edwin Katende, 29, of Brook Drive, both from London, were charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.

The charges come following an investigation into a county line from London to Winchester and Eastleigh between July 2021 and September 2022.

Both men were remanded into custody by magistrates to appear at Southampton Crown Court on September 30.