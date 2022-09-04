Two London men remanded in custody over county lines heroin and cocaine drug charges

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emilo Smith, 25, of Kilburn Lane, and Edwin Katende, 29, of Brook Drive, both from London, were charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.

The charges come following an investigation into a county line from London to Winchester and Eastleigh between July 2021 and September 2022.

Police. Picture: Habibur Rahman

