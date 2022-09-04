Two London men remanded in custody over county lines heroin and cocaine drug charges
TWO men from London have been charged with drugs offences relating to a suspected county line operating from London into Hampshire.
By Steve Deeks
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 1:26 pm
Emilo Smith, 25, of Kilburn Lane, and Edwin Katende, 29, of Brook Drive, both from London, were charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.
Read More
Read MoreThieves steal expensive bikes in Gosport burglary as police appeal for informati...
The charges come following an investigation into a county line from London to Winchester and Eastleigh between July 2021 and September 2022.
Most Popular
-
1
Royal Navy: Ministers mulling over whether to send HMS Queen Elizabeth to USA after HMS Prince of Wales breakdown
-
2
Royal Navy: aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to leave Portsmouth to replace 'significantly damaged' sister ship HMS Prince of Wales on upcoming USA mission
-
3
Havant MP Alan Mak celebrates marriage in St Faith's Church alongside MP colleagues
-
4
M27 crash sees all traffic held as emergency crews attend incident
-
5
Gosport police celebrate triple arrest at property of men suspected of 17 burglaries between them
Both men were remanded into custody by magistrates to appear at Southampton Crown Court on September 30.