Officers initially responded to reports of a vehicle being stolen.

It was allegedly seen to be used in a burglary at New Forest Ice Cream, on Ampress Road, Lymington.

An untidy search was conducted during a burglary at an ice cream manufactory in Hampshire. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

The vehicle theft happened in Inkerman Road, Southampton, between 9pm on Monday, and 6am on Tuesday.

New Forest Ice Cream was burgled just before 11pm yesterday evening.

An alarm was activated at the rear of the premises after a section of fencing had been damaged.

Hampshire police said three containers were forced open and an untidy search was conducted – with nothing appearing to have been stolen.

Patrolling officers later spotted three people riding bicycles up Clay Hill on the A337 towards Lyndhurst.

They matched descriptions seen on CCTV cameras near the scene of the burglary.

Officers attempted to engage with them, but they ran away leaving their bicycles behind.

The pedal driven vehicles were later were then seized by police as evidence.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Southampton, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and theft of a pedal cycle.