Two men and a boy convicted of hunting in Winchester after dogs, dead animals and weapons found
TWO men and a child have been convicted of hunting after dead animals and weapons were found in a truck.
Mark Mosley, John Quilligan, and a 17-year-old boy, were pleaded guilty after tools and hunting dogs were discovered. They appeared in court and gave their pleas last Wednesday.
The incident happened in Ovington, rural Winchester, in January this year. An investigation was conducted by Hampshire-based Country Watch officers.
SEE ALSO: Four men stabbed/slashed in 'serious' attack at Tokyo Joe's nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth
Most Popular
Basingstoke Magistrates Court heard two 4x4 vehicles were seen in a field off Lovington Lane just before 9pm on January 8. The trucks were using high-powered lights.
Two vehicles matching the descriptions provided by the witnesses were spotted covered in mud shortly afterwards by police nearby. One truck was stopped and Mosley, 28, of Broom Field in Lightwater, Surrey, Quilligan, 20, of Cambridge Road, London, and the boy, were detained.
During a police search, several items were seized and used as evidence. This included high-powered lamps, numerous dead animals, four dogs, a catapult and a knife.
While the occupants of the other vehicle had decamped, officers conducted a search and found a hunting dog. Mosley, Quilligan, and the boy, all pleaded guilty to hunting a wild mammal with a dog, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.
In a passing sentence last Wednesday, the judge gave the teenager a nine-month conditional discharge. He was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £17.
Mosley had to forfeit ownership of his dogs at a previous hearing, as well as the lamps, vehicle, catapults and knife. He was ordered to undertake 120 hours of unpaid work, complete rehabilitation activity, pay court costs of £85 and a £95 victim surcharge.
Quilligan received a 12-month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay £40 costs and a victim surcharge of £22.