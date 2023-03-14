They were detained by police in connection with a burglary in Laburnum Road, Waterlooville. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the incident happened on Monday, January 16.

She added: ‘It was reported that entry was gained to the address sometime between 4pm and 9pm. A laptop was taken. No-one was home at the time and no-one was injured.’

The burglary took place in Laburnum Road, Waterlooville. Picture: Google Street View.