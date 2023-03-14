News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 minutes ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
1 hours ago Tributes to former paralympian Baroness Masham who has died aged 87
1 hours ago Met Office extends weather warning for snow
12 hours ago One dead and three injured after suspected gas explosion in Swansea
13 hours ago Gary Glitter recalled to prison for breaking licence conditions
22 hours ago Gary Lineker breaks silence as pundit to return to Match of The Day

Two men and woman arrested after laptop stolen in Havant flat burglary

Three people have been arrested after a laptop was burgled from a flat in Havant.

By Freddie Webb
Published 14th Mar 2023, 08:10 GMT- 1 min read

They were detained by police in connection with a burglary in Laburnum Road, Waterlooville. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the incident happened on Monday, January 16.

NOW READ: One of Portsmouth's most prolific flashers back in court

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added: ‘It was reported that entry was gained to the address sometime between 4pm and 9pm. A laptop was taken. No-one was home at the time and no-one was injured.’

The burglary took place in Laburnum Road, Waterlooville. Picture: Google Street View.
The burglary took place in Laburnum Road, Waterlooville. Picture: Google Street View.
The burglary took place in Laburnum Road, Waterlooville. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular

The spokeswoman said a 33-year-old woman from Havant was detained in connection with this burglary and another incident on March 4. She added: ‘We have also arrested a 44-year-old man from Havant and a 46-year-old man from Waterlooville on suspicion of burglary in connection with this incident.

‘All three have been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue.’ Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary pledged to attend every home burglary report in September. Reports can be submitted through the police website.