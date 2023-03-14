Two men and woman arrested after laptop stolen in Havant flat burglary
Three people have been arrested after a laptop was burgled from a flat in Havant.
They were detained by police in connection with a burglary in Laburnum Road, Waterlooville. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the incident happened on Monday, January 16.
She added: ‘It was reported that entry was gained to the address sometime between 4pm and 9pm. A laptop was taken. No-one was home at the time and no-one was injured.’
The spokeswoman said a 33-year-old woman from Havant was detained in connection with this burglary and another incident on March 4. She added: ‘We have also arrested a 44-year-old man from Havant and a 46-year-old man from Waterlooville on suspicion of burglary in connection with this incident.
‘All three have been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue.’ Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary pledged to attend every home burglary report in September. Reports can be submitted through the police website.