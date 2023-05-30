It comes following an incident in the early hours of Sunday May 28 in Ryde on the Isle of Wight that resulted in Thomas ‘Tommy’ Lee Barton, 30, from Brading, being pronounced dead following an incident in Park Road.

A 27-year-old man from Sandown, 27-year-old man from Ryde and 24-year-old woman from Shanklin have each been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Tommy’s death. They remain in custody today following a warrant of further detention being granted by the court. This allows the investigation team up to a further 32 hours to continue their enquiries whilst the suspects remain detained.

A family statement said: ‘We are completely shattered at the loss of Tommy. He was a father, a son, a brother, an uncle and a friend to many. He has been stolen from us and we are completely heartbroken. He will miss out on so much of life, particularly seeing his beloved daughter grow up.

‘The world is quieter without him in it and we will never fully recover. We are grateful for the support and love that we have received and hope you will all remember him as he was - a caring and generous man that lived his life to the maximum. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time.’

A police spokesman said: ‘As our investigation progresses, we would like to hear from anyone we have not yet spoken to who has information that may assist our enquiries, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem.

‘We appreciate that the incident took place in the early hours of the morning, but perhaps you live nearby and saw or heard something that could be related? Or maybe you live in the area and have CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage and have not yet spoken to officers?’

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44230211028, or submit a report on our website, www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/