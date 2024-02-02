Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following serious assault in Basingstoke
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the serious assault of a man in his 40s.
Officers investigating a serious assault in Basingstoke have arrested two men in connection with the incident. The police were called at 11:24pm on January 30 to reports of an assault on a footpath near Buckskin Lane.
A man in his 40s reported being assaulted with an unknown weapon. His phone was also taken. The man suffered serious facial and head injuries and was taken to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital to receive treatment.
Since it was reported to the police, officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries and have now arrested two men. A 21-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and robbery. An 18-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and possessing a controlled drug of Class B.
Both men remain in custody while the police enquiries are ongoing. Officers would like to continue to appeal for witnesses and information which may help the investigation.