Large amounts of cooking oil have been stolen from The Crown Inn, Christchurch Road, Lymington, and the police are now launching an appeal for information. The incident is reported to have occurred at 5.30am on Thursday, January 25.

During the incident, a large amount of containers, filled with cooking oil, were taken from the rear of the premises. The police believe the men in these images can help with the investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with them.

