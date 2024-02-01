Large quantities of cooking oil pinched from The Crown Inn in Lymington
A Hampshire pub has been the victim of theft after large quantities of cooking oil have been pinched.
Large amounts of cooking oil have been stolen from The Crown Inn, Christchurch Road, Lymington, and the police are now launching an appeal for information. The incident is reported to have occurred at 5.30am on Thursday, January 25.
During the incident, a large amount of containers, filled with cooking oil, were taken from the rear of the premises. The police believe the men in these images can help with the investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with them.
Also, if you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid the investigation, please contact the police.
You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240035424. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. To report information on the police website, click here.