Officers have shared CCTV images of a man connected to the fight inside Best-One store in Fratton Road. Two men were attacked by a stranger on the night of November 16.

It happened at roughly 10pm. One victim, a 20-year-old, was unhurt, but a 19-year-old sustained several injuries including a broken nose.

The man is connected to an assault inside a shop in Fratton Road. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘On Wednesday, November 16, at approximately 10pm, the two victims – a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old man from Portsmouth – were assaulted by a man unknown to them inside the Best-One store on Fratton Road.

‘The 19-year-old man sustained a broken nose, a chipped tooth and bruising. The 20-year-old man was not seriously injured.’

Officers have been investigating the incident since it happened, and are appealing to the public for help in finding the man connected to the attack.

CCTV image of man connected to the assault in the Best-One shop. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

‘We have been carrying out enquiries into this incident since it was reported to us, and now have these images of a man, seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to in connection with the assault,’ police said.

‘Is this you? Do you recognise him? Perhaps you were in the shop or the area at the time of the assault and saw what happened?

‘Anyone with any information that may assist our investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220467845.’ People can also submit reports on the police website.

