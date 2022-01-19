Two men charged in connection with burglaries across Portsmouth
TWO men are set to appear in court today having been charged with a series of burglaries across Portsmouth.
Christopher Carter, 38, of Foster Road has been charged with one count of dwelling burglary and one count of non-dwelling burglary.
The charges are in connection with burglaries that took place on Berkshire Close, Landport on Thursday, January 13, and at Tesco on Goldsmith Avenue, Southsea in the early hours of yesterday morning.
Barry Shaw, 38, of Gladys Avenue, was charged with non-dwelling burglary in connection with the incident at Tesco on Goldsmith Avenue.
The pair are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning.
A third man, a 33-year-old of no fixed abode, who was arrested in connection with the burglary in Goldsmith Avenue has been released under investigation.