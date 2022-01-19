Christopher Carter, 38, of Foster Road has been charged with one count of dwelling burglary and one count of non-dwelling burglary.

The charges are in connection with burglaries that took place on Berkshire Close, Landport on Thursday, January 13, and at Tesco on Goldsmith Avenue, Southsea in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two men have been charged with a series of burglaries in Portsmouth

Barry Shaw, 38, of Gladys Avenue, was charged with non-dwelling burglary in connection with the incident at Tesco on Goldsmith Avenue.

The pair are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning.

SEE ALSO: Police crack down on burglaries over festive period amid 600 reports made to officers

A third man, a 33-year-old of no fixed abode, who was arrested in connection with the burglary in Goldsmith Avenue has been released under investigation.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron