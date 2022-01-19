Lieutenant Commander Ben Costley-White has been stood down from command of Portsmouth-based HMS Tyne over allegations of an unauthorised relationship with a junior female crew member.

The claims, which have been reported by the Daily Mail, state the married naval officer has been relieved of command of his ship while the claims are investigated.

The officer currently lives in Lymington in the New Forest with his wife.

It is currently unclear what the basis is for the claims against the officer and the female crew member but it is understood that if the claims are true, this would be a breach of strict navy rules.

A Royal Navy spokesman told MailOnline: 'We are aware of these allegations which are being investigated. It would be inappropriate to comment further.'

Lieutenant Commander Costley-White has served on vessels in the UK waters, the Middle East, and the Atlantic during his career.

He was appointed to command Portsmouth's HMS Tyne last April.

The officer's naval biography reads: 'Ben lives in Lymington in the New Forest with his wife Julia, a veterinary cardiologist.

'They have neither children nor pets but a 40+ year-old wooden sailing dinghy keeps them busy most of the year with either cruising or maintenance. A keen gardener and classical singer, any remaining free time is spent learning languages.'

HMS Tyne is usually deployed to protect UK fisheries with sister vessels which were named after UK rivers, the Severn and the Mersey.

All ships were commissioned in 2003 and HMS Tyne has previously been used to escort Russian vessels away from UK waters.

