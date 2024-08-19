Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been charged with fraud by false representation after elderly people were targeted in Gosport.

John Paul Thomas and Sean Newbury are both due to appear in Portsmouth Crown Court next month. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary previously said they received multiple reports of rogue trader fraud, with pensioners being the victims.

Two men will appear in Portsmouth Crown Court charged with fraud by false representation following incidents in Gosport. | César Moreno Huerta

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force received nine reports since July 31, six of them being from people aged over 65. Police added that the incidents involve large sums of money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Paul Thomas, 45, of Ashbrow Road, Northampton, has been charged with fraud by false representation. Sean Newbury, 39, of Church Mews, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, has been charged with two counts of fraud by false representation.

Police said: “Both men appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, August 17, where they have been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, September 16.”