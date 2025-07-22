Two men charged with manslaughter after Lee-on-the-Solent man died following Christmas brawl
Following a probe into the death of Abraham Cilliers, who died just before Christmas two years ago following an ‘altercation’ at the junction of Oxford Street and Bernard Street, in Southampton, two men have now been charged.
Darren Anthony Carter, 62, of Rothbury Close, and Luke Carter, 37, of Lackford Avenue, both Totton, are due to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 28 after being charged with manslaughter.
Cilliers, from Lee-on-the-Solent, had been out in the city centre when it is believed a fight broke out at approximately 12.40am on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Emergency services attended the scene, but he was pronounced dead, sparking a police investigation which has led to the charges.
In a previous tribute Cilliers was described as a ‘loving father and great friend who would do anything to help others if he could’.
More updates to follow.