Two men have been charged with manslaughter after city centre brawl resulted in the death of a 48-year-old.

Following a probe into the death of Abraham Cilliers, who died just before Christmas two years ago following an ‘altercation’ at the junction of Oxford Street and Bernard Street, in Southampton, two men have now been charged.

Southampton Magistrates Court

Cilliers, from Lee-on-the-Solent, had been out in the city centre when it is believed a fight broke out at approximately 12.40am on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Emergency services attended the scene, but he was pronounced dead, sparking a police investigation which has led to the charges.

More updates to follow.