TWO men were arrested for burglary after lead was stolen from a leisure centre roof.
They were tracked down by officers in a nearby woodland, after the roof of Totton Tennis Centre was found severely damaged.
Police found large pieces of the material rolled up on the floor, having responded to the burglary this morning.
A member of the public reported they allegedly heard people trying to break into the tennis centre, in Aikman Lane, at 1.40am.
When officers arrived with a police dog, they hunted down the burglars hiding in the woodland.
Two men, aged 39 and 19, were discovered with a bag of tools, gloves, head torches and screwdrivers.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 39-year-old man from Totton was arrested on suspicion of theft and attempted burglary.
‘A 19-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of theft.
‘The two men remain in custody at this time.’