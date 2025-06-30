Second man arrested for attempted murder after man knifed at Southsea address
Just after midnight on Sunday, June 29, a 42-year-old man was stabbed at a property on Victoria Road North, as reported.
The victim, who suffered a single stab wound, was rushed to hospital where he remains for treatment. His condition is currently described as stable and is not life threatening, according to police.
As part of the investigation on Sunday, a 24-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Today (Monday 30 June), officers have now made a second arrest. A 23-year-old man, also from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Both men remain in police custody.
Chief Inspector Sarah Nicholson, said: “While we are in the early stages of our investigation we believe there is no wider risk to the public.
“We understand incidents of this nature can be very worrying for the community and we want to reassure you that we will be conducting a thorough investigation.
“Officers will be in the area carrying out enquiries. Anyone with any concerns can speak to one of these officers.”
If you have information that could assist police call 101 quoting 44250286435.