Police arrested the men following an incident at St Johns Road, Newport, on the Isle of Wight on the evening of Friday June 10.

Joshua Parker, 29, formerly of Culver Parade in Sandown, appeared at Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court charged with making threats to kill, and racially aggravated common assault.

Luke Thorpe, 31, of Arnold Road in Cowes, faced a charge of making threats to kill.

They were remanded to appear at Isle of Wight Crown Court on July 26.

