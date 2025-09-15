Two teenagers who went missing last Friday morning have now been found.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Byron, 14, and Mia, 13, disappeared in Bournemouth (September 12) and were believed to have travelled to Portsmouth. They were last spotted in Northcote Road at roughly 8.20am.

Police Constable Ben McSorley, of Dorset Police, previously said he was concerned for their welfare and urged them to get in touch with the police and their family. Portsmouth Police confirmed in a statement on Facebook that they have now been located.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said: “Yesterday we shared an appeal on behalf of our colleagues at Dorset Police to help them find two missing teenagers who have links to Portsmouth and Southampton.

“We're pleased to tell you they have now been found. Thank you for sharing the appeal.”