Two missing teenagers believed to have travelled to Portsmouth from Dorset found
Byron, 14, and Mia, 13, disappeared in Bournemouth (September 12) and were believed to have travelled to Portsmouth. They were last spotted in Northcote Road at roughly 8.20am.
Police Constable Ben McSorley, of Dorset Police, previously said he was concerned for their welfare and urged them to get in touch with the police and their family. Portsmouth Police confirmed in a statement on Facebook that they have now been located.
The force said: “Yesterday we shared an appeal on behalf of our colleagues at Dorset Police to help them find two missing teenagers who have links to Portsmouth and Southampton.
“We're pleased to tell you they have now been found. Thank you for sharing the appeal.”