The altercation started on Sunday evening when a man in his 30s got into a verbal squabble with two moped riders.

He was driving a black BMW at roughly 6.30pm, spotting both men on London Road at the Stubbington Roundabout.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man connected to the assault on Sunday. Two people were knocked out and hospitalised by a moped rider following a heated argument. Picture: Hampshire police.

After the quarrel, the motorcyclists followed the man up to Doyle Avenue, North End.

Once the vehicle stopped, Hampshire police reported that two people were attacked and seriously injured.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘One of the moped riders then hit the man a number of times in the face, knocking him unconscious and breaking his nose.

‘A woman in her 50s was also pushed to the ground during the altercation and knocked unconscious.

‘Both victims were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.’

Officers are following multiple lines of enquiry, and have released an image of a man who was seen in the area at the time and connected to the assault.

‘We appreciate that you can’t see his face, however someone may recognise him from his clothing,’ Hampshire police added.

‘He is described as being aged between 18 to 30-years-old, white, of medium build, dark blonde hair, wearing a white t-shirt and grey shorts, and riding a grey and red moped.

‘Were you in the London Road/Doyle Avenue area on Sunday evening?

‘Did you see the assault or an altercation taking place beforehand involving two mopeds and a black BMW?